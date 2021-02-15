German national, Markus Krebs appointed General Manager of Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort in Hawaii

Markus brings a wealth of hospitality experience at luxury properties and premier island destinations to Outrigger

New General Manager named for Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort

Krebs was general manager of the AAA Five-Diamond luxury, 400-rooom Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California

The veteran hospitality leader has more than three decades of hotel experience

Outrigger Hospitality Group is pleased to announce the appointment of German national Markus Krebs as the new general manager of Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort as of 25 January 2021.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Prior to joining Outrigger, Krebs was general manager of the AAA Five-Diamond luxury, 400-rooom Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.

Krebs started his career as a hotelier with a bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Catering Management from the Hotelfachschule Dr. Robert Eckert in Regenstauf, Bavaria.

The veteran hospitality leader has more than three decades of hotel experience, with a substantial emphasis in the luxury segment. His fondness for the industry started while he was a hotel management apprentice, where he quickly worked his way up to various positions, including front-office manager, restaurant manager, food and beverage director, resident manager and general manager. His efforts were instrumental in helping to uplift the hotels into internationally acclaimed, award-winning properties.

With a work history spanning four continents, Krebs has held senior hotel management positions in leading leisure and business travel destinations including Germany, California, Chicago and Bangkok, as well as the beaches of southern Thailand, Bazaruto Island southeast of Mozambique and on Hawaii Island — where he worked at the Fairmont Orchid.

“Markus brings a wealth of hospitality experience at luxury properties and premier island destinations to Outrigger,” said Mike Shaff, VP of operations at Outrigger Hospitality Group. “Having worked closely with Markus before, I know firsthand that he will lead from the front to ensure operational excellence and his passion for hospitality will nurture a sense of connection, warmth and renewal between our guests and hosts.”

“Returning to Hawaii to lead the iconic Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort as she sets sail on a new leg of her journey is a dream come true, said Krebs. “We are charting a course for a new post-COVID tourism era where hosts and guests cherish being a part of authentic hospitality experiences; I look forward to welcoming visitors back to this magnificent resort.”