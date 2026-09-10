With tourism funding under greater scrutiny and political priorities shifting, destination organizations are under pressure to prove their value. Destinations International’s 2026 Virtual Advocacy Day will bring industry leaders and policymakers together to explore funding, influence, community trust and the strategies DMOs need before the next challenge arrives.

Destination leaders to gather virtually Sept. 16 as public funding, community expectations and political scrutiny put a premium on stronger advocacy

As destination organizations contend with growing scrutiny over public funding, shifting political priorities and greater expectations from residents and government stakeholders, Destinations International is putting advocacy at the center of the industry conversation.

The association will convene its second global Virtual Advocacy Day on Sept. 16, bringing destination executives together with public officials, policy experts and industry partners for a day focused on strengthening the case for tourism and destination organizations.

The virtual event comes at a consequential time for destination marketing and management organizations. Tourism funding mechanisms are facing increased examination in some communities, while destination leaders are being asked to demonstrate not only the economic value of visitor activity but also its contribution to residents’ quality of life and broader community priorities.

For Destinations International, the takeaway is straightforward: destination organizations cannot afford to wait for a funding or political challenge before building support.

“Destination leaders today are operating in an environment where funding, public perception and political support can change remarkably quickly,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “We cannot wait until a challenge emerges to begin making the case for our work.”

Welsh said organizations need credible data, compelling messages, strong relationships and trusted advocates in place well before those relationships are tested.

“Virtual Advocacy Day is about giving destination leaders the knowledge and tools to be ready, confident and effective,” he said.

2026 Virtual Advocacy Day Join Destinations International for a global virtual experience designed to equip leaders, partners and stakeholders with the tools and insights to advocate more effectively.

From Tourism Funding to City Planning

Running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, the one-day program will focus on practical issues confronting destination organizations rather than advocacy theory alone.

Among them is the increasingly complex question of how destinations fund tourism promotion and management while balancing economic development with community well-being.

A session titled “Policy That Performs: Funding Tourism While Protecting Place” will examine tourism taxes, levies and other policies that can provide sustainable funding while taking into account their effects on destinations and residents.

Another will look at three decades of economic downturns, funding crises and industry disruptions to identify lessons destination organizations can apply as they prepare for the next period of uncertainty.

The relationship between destination organizations and city planners will also come under scrutiny. “The Missing Partner in Destination Development” will explore how closer collaboration can give destination organizations a greater role in discussions about infrastructure, development and the long-term shape of their communities.

The agenda also tackles a sometimes complicated area for destination organizations: the distinction between advocacy, lobbying and electioneering. A session on the politics of destination funding will examine how organizations can appropriately engage with policymakers and develop strategies for influencing public policy.

Other discussions will focus on building stakeholder consensus and preparing what DI describes as a destination “advocacy first aid kit” — the relationships, research, evidence, messaging and internal responsibilities an organization needs to have ready before a crisis develops.

Changing the Language of Tourism

A key component of this year’s program will be the unveiling of Destinations International’s 2026 Tourism Lexicon and Social Impact Lexicon.

The research examines the language and concepts that resonate with stakeholders and is intended to help destination organizations communicate with audiences including residents, elected officials, business leaders, board members and the media.

The underlying idea is to move away from tourism-industry terminology when it fails to connect with the priorities of the people destination organizations need to reach.

Instead, organizations are being encouraged to explain their work in terms of issues that communities already care about and to demonstrate how the visitor economy contributes to those priorities.

“Advocacy is ultimately about relevance and trust,” said Andreas Weissenborn, senior vice president, advocacy and destination advancement at Destinations International.

“Destination organizations need to understand what matters to their communities and demonstrate how their work contributes to those priorities,” Weissenborn said. “This program is designed so participants do not simply leave with ideas. They leave with strategies and tools they can begin using immediately.”

Advocacy as an Organization-Wide Responsibility

Destinations International is also encouraging CEOs and destination executives not to approach the event as an exercise exclusively for senior leadership.

Organizations are being urged to include government affairs, communications and community engagement staff, as well as board members, elected officials, public-sector partners and other community stakeholders.

That approach reflects a broader shift in destination advocacy: making the case for tourism increasingly requires more than marketing expertise. It can depend on relationships across government, business and the community, along with the ability to communicate tourism’s value in terms that extend beyond traditional measures such as visitor numbers and spending.

The virtual format is intended to make that broader participation easier, allowing organizations to involve entire teams and outside stakeholders without the expense and time associated with travel.

Virtual Advocacy Day is part of Destinations International’s Advocacy & Action initiative and is supported by the Destinations International Foundation, Chase Travel, Civitas and Granicus Destinations.

Destinations International represents more than 10,000 members and partners from over 800 destinations worldwide.

The second Global Virtual Advocacy Day takes place Sept. 16, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. The complete agenda and registration information are available through Destinations International’s Virtual Advocacy Day website.