As UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed makes a high-profile state visit to Germany, Lufthansa Group is putting Dubai back on its network. The timing is striking. With aviation, tourism and business confidence at stake, Lufthansa’s return could send a message reaching far beyond the airline industry.

BERLIN / DUBAI — The timing could hardly be more striking. As UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan makes a high-profile state visit to Germany, Lufthansa Group has announced the return of a substantial network of flights to Dubai, reconnecting the UAE’s tourism and aviation hub with Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Berlin, Stuttgart, Cologne/Bonn and, later, Vienna.

Whether the timing is coincidence, commercial strategy, diplomacy — or a combination of all three — Lufthansa’s announcement delivers a welcome message for Dubai at a sensitive moment for aviation and tourism in the region.

The Lufthansa Group officially announced on September 9 that its airlines would gradually resume Dubai services as part of the 2026/27 winter schedule. Lufthansa will fly from Munich five times weekly beginning October 25 and from Frankfurt up to five times weekly beginning October 26. SWISS will operate daily Zurich-Dubai flights from October 27. Eurowings will return from Berlin and Stuttgart on November 1 and Cologne/Bonn on November 3. Austrian Airlines follows with five weekly Vienna flights beginning December 12.

At peak operation, Lufthansa Group airlines are expected to offer up to 36 weekly connections to and from Dubai. For Dubai, this is much more than another airline schedule announcement.

A state visit with extraordinary visibility in Berlin

The aviation news comes as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is in Germany on the first state visit to the country by a UAE President. UAE state media reported that German military aircraft escorted the presidential aircraft after it entered German airspace. The official arrival ceremony included a 21-gun salute and guard of honor.

The UAE delegation is exceptionally senior. It includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Foreign Trade Minister Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohamed Al Mazrouei, and other senior officials.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was scheduled to receive Sheikh Mohamed at the Federal Chancellery at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the German government, discussions are to focus on expanding the strategic partnership, strengthening economic relations and cooperation for peace and stability in the Middle East.

In central Berlin, the presidential presence has also been difficult to miss.

Around the Waldorf Astoria and Berlin’s Bahnhof Zoo area, eTurboNews observed an unusually heavy security presence. Public transport around the busy western city center faced disruptions; some major inner-city bus lines had not operated for two days. Frustrating residents and visitors, while helicopters could be heard over central Berlin.

The scale of the operation underlines that this is far more than a ceremonial visit.

Lufthansa sends Dubai a vote of confidence

Against this backdrop, Lufthansa’s Dubai announcement carries additional significance.

The airline group said it is continuing the gradual restoration of Middle East services, while emphasizing that it continues to monitor the regional situation closely and remains in contact with relevant authorities. Lufthansa also warned that the continuing volatility could require individual routes to be adjusted at short notice.

That caution is important. But so is the decision to return. Lufthansa, SWISS, Eurowings and Austrian Airlines collectively putting Dubai back into their networks represents a significant vote of confidence from European airlines in the emirate as an aviation, business and tourism destination. The commercial announcement also comes at a politically useful moment for the UAE.

There is no evidence presented by Lufthansa or the German or UAE governments that the timing of the announcement was coordinated with Sheikh Mohamed’s visit. It would therefore be wrong to describe the two developments as officially connected.

Nevertheless, timing matters in tourism and aviation. The announcement gives Dubai and the UAE a positive international travel headline precisely as its president holds top-level meetings in Germany.

Germany and UAE have billions at stake

The symbolism carries substantial economic weight.

New agreements span security, aviation, technology, investment and easier airport entry.

UAE Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Al Jaber said this week that bilateral trade between Germany and the UAE reached €13.6 billion in 2025, up 15 percent from the previous year.

In particular, both leaders welcomed the signing of 29 business-to-business MoUs and agreements between UAE and German companies, with a total value exceeding EUR 9.356 billion, reflecting the growing depth of private-sector cooperation between the two countries.

The two German and UAE leaders welcomed the announcement of a UAE investment package totaling EUR 40 billion in Germany, reflecting the shared ambition of both countries to deepen their strategic partnership and the UAE’s confidence in Germany as a leading destination for investment, innovation and industrial growth

Aviation is an important part of that relationship. Dubai is not merely a leisure destination for German tourists. It is a major international business center and global connecting hub, while Germany remains one of Europe’s most important outbound travel markets.

Restoring direct Lufthansa Group connectivity therefore matters to corporate travel managers, tour operators, travel agencies, investors and the meetings and events industry as much as it does to vacationers.

In its message to the travel trade, Lufthansa thanked corporate customers, travel management companies, agency partners and travelers for their confidence during what it called a period that challenged the entire industry.

The carrier said its return would again connect Dubai with Europe, North America and destinations beyond through the Lufthansa Group network.

For Lufthansa employees in the UAE, the company described the development as more than a network update and said colleagues had been eagerly awaiting the return of their aircraft to Dubai.

Arabian Travel Market could provide the reality check

The larger question for Dubai will be how quickly confidence translates into bookings, investment, events and sustained visitor demand.

Major international travel trade events in Dubai will provide an important opportunity for the emirate to demonstrate to travel professionals, airline executives, tour operators, journalists and tourism ministers what conditions on the ground actually look like.

That matters because destination confidence is built not only through government statements and airline schedules, but through firsthand experience.

Travel professionals will want to see normality. Airlines will watch booking curves. Tour operators will listen to customers. Corporate travel departments will continue assessing risk.

Lufthansa Group’s decision is therefore significant, but it is not the end of the story.