September 11 reminds the World of the Urgency to Build Resilient Tourism Systems, says Bartlett

Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has used the occasion of September 11 to underscore the urgent need for stronger global tourism resilience systems, stressing that the lessons of past crises must continue to shape how destinations prepare for future disruptions.

Speaking against the backdrop of World Travel Market (WTM) Saudi Arabia, Minister Bartlett noted that September 11 remains a solemn day of remembrance for people around the world and a powerful reminder of the devastating impact that crises can have on communities, economies and the movement of people.

“Today, September 11, is a day the world remembers with great sorrow. But it is also a day that reminds us of a hard truth: terrorism seeks to break our spirit, but resilience is how we answer,” said Minister Bartlett.

He added, “In tourism, our answer has always been to bring people together. Travel creates understanding, builds connections, and provides livelihoods. That is why building resilience in tourism is not simply about protecting an industry; it is about protecting people, communities, and our shared future.”

Minister Bartlett pointed to Jamaica’s Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) as an important part of the country’s contribution to strengthening the global tourism sector’s capacity to anticipate, prepare for and respond to crises.

Established in Jamaica as the world’s first resource centre dedicated to tourism resilience and crisis management, the GTRCMC has championed a proactive approach to managing disruptions ranging from pandemics and climate events to geopolitical tensions, cybersecurity threats and other emerging risks.

“The lesson from September 11, COVID-19, climate-related disasters and other disruptions is clear: we cannot wait for the crisis to happen before we begin preparing,” said Minister Bartlett. “We must move from reaction to anticipation, from vulnerability to transformation, and from fragmented recovery to shared resilience.”

He emphasised that protecting tourism workers and communities must remain at the centre of resilience-building efforts.

“Resilience begins with protected people,” Minister Bartlett declared. “When we protect our people, we protect our industry, and when we protect our industry, we protect our future.”

He highlighted Jamaica’s pioneering Tourism Workers’ Pension Scheme as an example of the country’s commitment to strengthening the social and economic resilience of tourism workers, noting that the long-term sustainability of tourism depends on ensuring that the people who power the industry are equipped to withstand periods of disruption.

Minister Bartlett said the work of the GTRCMC is particularly relevant as the tourism industry enters an increasingly complex risk environment, where destinations must contend simultaneously with climate change, geopolitical conflict, public health threats, cyber insecurity, technological disruption and the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

“The world has entered a new age of resilience,” he said. “Our responsibility is to ensure that tourism is ready for it. That means investing in people, investing in knowledge, investing in technology and, importantly, investing in the systems that allow us to anticipate and respond before crises become catastrophes.”

He also reaffirmed his call for greater international financing for tourism resilience, arguing that the sector cannot continue to bear the enormous economic and social consequences of global disruptions without adequate resources to prepare for them.

“Financing resilience protects livelihoods and the future of tourism,” said Minister Bartlett. “Every dollar invested in preparedness is an investment in the people, businesses and communities that depend on tourism.”

At WTM Saudi Arabia, Minister Bartlett is also emphasising tourism’s broader contribution to global understanding and peace, particularly as countries seek new avenues for economic cooperation and connection.

“Tourism has the unique ability to turn strangers into friends, borders into bridges and differences into opportunities for understanding,” he said. “Our response to fear must therefore be connection. Our response to uncertainty must be resilience. And our response to disruption must be preparedness.”

Minister Bartlett said Jamaica remains committed to working with international partners, through the GTRCMC, to build a tourism sector that is better prepared not only to recover from crises but to anticipate them and emerge stronger.

“September 11 teaches us to remember. Resilience teaches us to prepare. And tourism gives us the opportunity to build a world that is more connected, more understanding, and more peaceful,” he said.