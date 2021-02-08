Around the World in 180 Days cruise sells out in a single day

The response to our epic 2023 around the world voyage clearly illustrates the enthusiasm that experienced travelers have for immersive and memorable travel experiences



Single-day sellout underscores affluent consumers’ appetite for global travel

The cruise will be calling on 96 ports in 33 countries across four continents

2023 Around the World in 180 Days voyage is the most extensive and in-depth of any world cruise available

Oceania Cruises, a culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced that the line’s 2023 Around the World in 180 Days voyage sold out within one day of opening for sale to the general public on January 27, 2021.

“The response to our epic 2023 around the world voyage clearly illustrates the enthusiasm that experienced travelers have for immersive and memorable travel experiences,” stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Despite the challenges the world faces today, travelers are clearly bullish on the future and are embracing these new opportunities to travel the world and create lifelong memories.”

While world cruises typically attract legions of loyal repeat guests, Oceania Cruises’ 2023 world cruise saw more than one-third of all bookings come from first time, new-to-brand guests. This furthers a booking trend the brand has seen steadily emerging during the past year with some booking periods and promotions recording new-to-brand booking levels of close to 50%. Additionally, a full 20% of world cruise guests opted to extend their voyage up to a total of 218 days.

The line’s 2023 Around the World in 180 Days voyage is the most extensive and in-depth of any world cruise available. Calling on 96 ports in 33 countries across four continents, the voyage also includes three full days cruising in Antarctica and affords guests access to more than 60 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.