FlyersRights issues COVID-19 Mitigation Policy Memorandum
President Biden's Executive Order directed the DOT and other agencies to implement a mask rule and to consider other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus
FlyersRights.org published its COVID-19 Mitigation Policy Memorandum, calling on the DOT and FAA to consider implementing additional policies.
In addition to analyzing mask rule considerations, FlyersRights’ COVID-19 Mitigation Policy Memorandum proposes:
- improved social distancing policies, including mandatory middle-seat blocking
- Temperature and Covid-19 checks
- Suspension of refund and change fees to encourage sick passengers to reconsider travel
FlyersRights.org is the leading airline passenger consumer organization on health and safety issues that has been a leading consumer advocate in air travel safety and COVID-19 mitigation efforts.