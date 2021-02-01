Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
FlyersRights issues COVID-19 Mitigation Policy Memorandum

President Biden's Executive Order directed the DOT and other agencies to implement a mask rule and to consider other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Harry S. Johnson Harry S. JohnsonFebruary 1, 2021 22:25
FlyersRights.org published its COVID-19 Mitigation Policy Memorandum, calling on the DOT and FAA to consider implementing additional policies.

President Biden’s Executive Order directed the DOT and other agencies to implement a mask rule and to consider other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to analyzing mask rule considerations, FlyersRights’ COVID-19 Mitigation Policy Memorandum proposes:

  • improved social distancing policies, including mandatory middle-seat blocking
  • Temperature and Covid-19 checks
  • Suspension of refund and change fees to encourage sick passengers to reconsider travel

FlyersRights.org is the leading airline passenger consumer organization on health and safety issues that has been a leading consumer advocate in air travel safety and COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

