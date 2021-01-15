FAA issues Super Bowl LV flight requirements for General Aviation pilots

FAA publishes a webpage with information for Tampa, Fla. area airspace and airports

General Aviation pilots who want to fly around Tampa, Fla., Feb. 3 – 9, 2021, will need to check out the FAA’s Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic procedures for the area. Super Bowl LV is Sunday, Feb. 7, at Raymond James Stadium. Game time will be at approximately 6:30 p.m. EST.

The FAA has published a webpage with information for Tampa, Fla. area airspace and airports. The Agency will update the webpage as additional information becomes available.

As a designated National Security Special Event, additional unmanned aircraft restrictions will be in place before, during and after the Super Bowl.

A reservation program to facilitate ground services at the following Tampa Bay area airports will be in effect Feb. 3 – 9, 2021. Pilots should contact the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at their airport to obtain reservations and additional information.

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL)

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE)

Special air traffic procedures to minimize air traffic delays and enhance safety will be in effect for the following airports:

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE)

Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL)

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV)

Tampa Executive Airport (VDF)

Clearwater Airpark (CLW)

Pilot Country Airport (X05)

Albert Whitted Airport (SPG)

Zephyrhills Municipal Airport (ZPH)

Peter O. Knight Airport (TPF)

Tampa North Aero Park (X39)

Plant City Airport (PCM)

Bartow Executive Airport (BOW)

Winter Haven Regional Airport (GIF)

South Lakeland Airport (X49)

Venice Municipal Airport (VNC)

Arrival and Departure Route Requirements:

The NOTAM includes specific arrival and departure route requirements for jet and turboprop aircraft.

FAA ATC Air Traffic Management Initiatives Air traffic management initiatives may include:

Ground Delay Programs (GDP)

Airspace Flow Programs (AFP)

Time Based Metering

Miles in Trail

Airborne Holding

Ground Stops

Reroutes

Altitude Restriction

Gate Hold Procedures

Arrival and Departure Route Requirements:

The NOTAM includes specific arrival and departure route requirements for jet and turboprop aircraft.



FAA ATC Air Traffic Management Initiatives Air traffic management initiatives may include:

Ground Delay Programs (GDP)

Airspace Flow Programs (AFP)

Time Based Metering

Miles in Trail

Airborne Holding

Ground Stops

Reroutes

Altitude Restriction

Gate Hold Procedures

Special Event TFR for Super Bowl Sunday – February 7, 2021 The FAA will publish a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for Super Bowl LV centered on Raymond James Stadium. At this time, the TFR is expected to be active from 5:30 p.m. EST (2130z) until 11:59 p.m. EST (0459z) on Sunday, February 7. The TFR will have a 10 nautical mile inner core and a 30 nautical mile outer ring.

The TFR is for general aviation and drone pilots. Pilots should continually check https://tfr.faa.gov/ for updated information on the time and details of this TFR.

The TFR will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights flying in and out of Tampa International Airport (TPA). Emergency medical, public safety and military aircraft may enter the TFR in coordination with air traffic control. The FAA will post the full text and graphic depiction of the Super Bowl LV TFR later in January.