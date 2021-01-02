US Travel mourns passing of Disney’s Richard Bates

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the passing of Richard Bates, longtime senior vice president of government affairs for The Walt Disney Company:

“The American travel and tourism community shares the deep sadness of so many at hearing of Richard’s unexpected passing.

“It was a pleasure and a privilege to have known and worked with Richard for many years. His colleagues and associates will remember him as both a personable and inspiring presence, in addition to the incredible acumen he brought to his field As a leading voice to our elected leaders on behalf of entertainment and travel and tourism, Richard’s work meaningfully impacted the lives of thousands over the decades of his career.

“We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Richard’s wife Rose and sons Ricky and Chris, as well as to his Disney family.”