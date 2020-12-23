Lufthansa and Vereinigung Cockpit union agree on pilots’ contributions until 31 March 2022
Lufthansa and the pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have agreed on pilots’ contributions to help manage the crisis. The agreement runs until March 31 2022. Current cost-saving measures will not only be continued in the coming year but also supplemented by additional measures. In particular, the agreement includes the basis for an extension of short-time work for pilots in 2021, a reduction in working hours with a corresponding salary adjustment and the suspension of collective pay increases. These measures apply to pilots at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Aviation Training as well as a subgroup of Ger
