Vietnam Airlines and Expedia Sign

This MOU will promote and facilitate travel bookings and sales through Expedia Group’s global online platform. The two parties intend to collaborate in areas of mutual interest to enhance customer experience, expand market reach, and increase revenue streams. The agreement will see Vietnam Airlines’ fares and inventory available on Expedia Group’s platform, ensuring real-time availability, accurate pricing, and seamless booking processes. Vietnam Airlines will also be engaging Expedia Group Media Solutions to increase the airline’s brand awareness and promote its flights to Expedia Group’s global customer base.