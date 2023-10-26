Toronto to Orlando Flight on Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines announced its inaugural flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Orlando International Airport (MCO), on October 30, 2023.

This latest addition to Canada Jetlines’ network of destinations joins the ranks of Cancun, Las Vegas and Montego Bay, promising travelers increased accessibility and convenience when planning their getaways.

Orlando, recognized as America’s most-visited destination, welcomed a staggering 74 million annual visitors in 2022, showcasing a remarkable 25% increase over the previous year. As the demand for travel evolves, Canada Jetlines aims to cater to the shifting preferences of Canadian travelers by expanding its flight services to meet the needs of sought-after destinations.

Four weekly flights will be available, departing on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.