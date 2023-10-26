Airline News Canada Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

Toronto to Orlando Flight on Canada Jetlines

1 day ago
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Canada Jetlines announced its inaugural flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Orlando International Airport (MCO), on October 30, 2023.

This latest addition to Canada Jetlines’ network of destinations joins the ranks of Cancun, Las Vegas and Montego Bay, promising travelers increased accessibility and convenience when planning their getaways.

Orlando, recognized as America’s most-visited destination, welcomed a staggering 74 million annual visitors in 2022, showcasing a remarkable 25% increase over the previous year. As the demand for travel evolves, Canada Jetlines aims to cater to the shifting preferences of Canadian travelers by expanding its flight services to meet the needs of sought-after destinations.

Four weekly flights will be available, departing on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

