To Create Favourable Opportunities for Medical Market to grow 7.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2030

The Medical Market will grow at 7.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2030, to reach 5.23 billion in 2027. Because most patients cannot travel to the hospital for treatment, hospital beds are essential components of healthcare facilities. Global medical beds will be driven by factors like the increasing elderly population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing rate of hospitalizations due to recent COVID-19 pandemics, and other infectious disease outbreaks, as well as a growing number of hospitals with advanced infrastructure and well-equipped beds.
Hospital beds, which are medical equipment such as beds for patients, are highly in demand across all regions and countries. Hospital beds must be constructed in such a way that patients feel safe and comfortable. Patients will need additional comfort during surgery and recovery.
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Beds Market
Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 there is a huge demand worldwide for high-quality healthcare services and infrastructure. Medical beds, especially ICU beds, are a core part of Medical Services and are in high demand worldwide to treat a large number of COVID-19 cases. The current COVID-19 pandemic is causing a shortage of healthcare beds. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated that there was a shortage of 16323 beds in the United States as of April 2020. Similar problems are being faced by several European countries with a shortage of ICU beds. In the coming months, there will be an increase in COVID-19 cases in Latin America and Asia Pacific countries like India, Australia, and Pakistan.
Target Audience:
- Healthcare Service Providers
- Providers of health insurance
- Medical Device Companies
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research Institutions
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Investing in healthcare infrastructure development is increasing
- ICU beds: Technological advances
- Private hospitals are seeing an increase in the number of beds
Restraints
- Public hospitals are seeing a decline in the number of beds
Opportunities
- Home care is a growing trend
Medical Market segmentation:
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
• Invacare Corporation
• Drive Medical
• Stryker Corporation.
• ArjoHuntleigh
• Gendron Inc
• Graham Field Health Products, Inc.
• Hard Manufacturing Co
• Umano Medical
• Transfer Master
• American Medical Equipment (AME)
• ProBed Medical
Medical Bed Data by Type:
• Long Term Care Bed
• Maternal Bed
• Critical Bed
• Medical Surgical Bed
• Others
Medical Bed Data by Application
• Household Medical Bed
• Hospital Medical Bed
• Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Medical Bed market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
Market Analysis and Size
The healthcare system is reliant on medical beds. They are a valuable resource for patients and are a key component of the health care system. The growing population is one of the greatest drivers for hospital beds. As a result, demand for beds will increase due to changing demographics and disease trends as well as the pressure on healthcare services.
ICU beds are the most important segment of the medical beds market. This is due to technological advances that have led to specialized ICU beds with cutting-edge features. The features that make it easier for caregivers to treat patients better include continuous lateral rotation therapy and patient repositioning.
The Following Are The Major Objectives Of The Medical Beds Market Study:
1. To define, measure, and describe the global medical beds market by type, application, usage, end user, and region
2.To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities)
3.To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
4.To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players
5.To forecast the size of market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW
6.To strategically analyze the market structure and profile key players in the global medical beds market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies
7.To track and analyze company developments such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; expansions; product approvals; and product launches in the medical beds market
