Team Antigua Island Girls are the Pride of Antigua and Barbuda

Credit World's Toughest Row: Team Antigua Island Girls have crossed the Mid-Pacific Ocean in 41 days, 7 hours, 5 minutes. Kevinia Francis, Christal Clashing & Samara Emmanual finished second in the Women's Class in the World’s Toughest Row - Pacific 2023, making this their second successful ocean crossing.

Citizens of a proud Caribbean Island Nation, Antigua and Barbuda, were glued to social media and watched their national heroes Kevinia Francis (45), Samara Emmanuel (37), and Christal Clashing (34) arriving at the shores of Hanalei, Kauai after 41 days, 7 hours, and 5 minutes crossing the Pacific in a rowing boat.

Numerous families from Aruba traveled to Hawaii to greet their Island Girls arriving on the Pier in Hanalei, on the Northshore of the Hawaii Island of Kauai.

This isn’t the first time the Team Antigua Island Girls have rowed an ocean. They took the first challenge when rowing the Atlantic Ocean from the Canary Islands in Spain to their home island Antigua in 2018.

The Pacific is for the daredevils, the live-life-on-the-edge, the thrill seekers. Skipper Kevinia Francis, Team Antigua Island Girls

The World’s Toughest Row sees participants from across the world crossing the Pacific Ocean from California to Hawaii. With no islands or land in between this stretch of more than 2500 miles, Hawaii remains one of the most remote spots on Earth.

Starting in Monterey, California, 14 teams set off on the adventure of a lifetime rowing across the Pacific Ocean to Hanalei, Kauaʻi.

Today, after 2,800 miles of the treacherous and unforgiving Pacific Ocean, TEAM ANTIGUA ISLAND GIRLS crossed the finish line and lit the fire signal on the shores of Kauai.

Their last stretch into Kauaʻi was one of the biggest battles of the race as they fought against treacherous currents and relentless winds, which pushed them further and further north.

They never gave up and pushed on with relentless determination, rowing ceaselessly through the night since 1 am local time.

Supporters and family awaited “the girls” on the pier in Hanalei. In Antigua & Barbuda, residents and tourists were glued to the Facebook lifestream page watching their national heroes rowing into the Aloha State of Hawaii. As they approached the finish line in Kauaʻi, the air was charged with excitement.

Proudly waving the flag of Antigua & Barbuda, their nation’s colors adorned the scene, a testament to the team’s unwavering pride and the nation’s unwavering support.

Their journey was not solely about personal accomplishments; with a charitable cause close to their hearts – Cottage of Hope, they managed to raise an astounding $21,000!

Carsten Heron Olsen the race director from Denmark said:

“Let us celebrate these incredible women, Team Antigua Island Girls, for they have proven that with grit, perseverance, and a united spirit, no challenge is impossible! “

Following the success of the World’s Toughest Row Atlantic, a premier event in ocean rowing for over a decade, the organizers had broadened their horizons, setting their sights on the vast expanses of the Pacific Ocean.

In the World’s Toughest Row – Pacific, teams have been pushed beyond their conceivable limits.

They have been challenged with formidable 20-foot waves, severe sleep deprivation, and extreme physical and mental trials that stretch the bounds of human resilience.

Kevinia, Samara, and Emmanuel were treated to a well-deserved Hawaiian home-cooked meal on beautiful Hanalei Beach with steaks, chicken, tropical fruits, and coconut water. For the last 42 days, they survived on military-style pre-cooked food.

Their Hawaiian welcome includes traditional flower leis and a lot of hugs and Aloha!

42 days of Military style dry food The first home cooked meal on the Beach in Kauai

“Will you be taking the plane back home?, eTurboNews reporter Dmtro Makarov asked. The answer was a determined yes.

Similar to Kauai, Antigua and Barbuda have something in common. Both regions are known to be paradise on Earth.

The tourism industry is a major contributor to the economy of both Hawaii and Antigua & Barbuda.

Antigua’s 95 miles of superb shoreline are washed almost exclusively by the calm Caribbean Sea. Her sister Barbuda is surrounded by protective reefs and features a large lagoon and Frigate Bird sanctuary.

Antigua and Barbuda islands are best known for their pink and white-sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, their friendly and welcoming people, and the most satisfying and enjoyable climate in the world.

The country will now also be known as the home of the Antigua Island Girls, the young trio of rowers, and new national heroes of this proud island Caribbean nation.