St. John’s to London Direct Flights on WestJet

WestJet today announced restart of its transatlantic service between St. John’s and London.

Servicing the province for six months out of the year, WestJet customers will gain direct access to London’s Gatwick Airport three times weekly between May and October.

Resumption of WestJet’s service between St. John’s and Europe will provide more business and tourism opportunities for Canadians.

WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.