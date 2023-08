Spirit Airlines launched service in Bogota (BOG) and Cartagena (CTG) 15 years ago, and has since added Armenia (AXM), Barranquilla (BAQ), Cali (CLO), Medellin (MDE) and Bucaramanga (BGA) to its route map.

Colombia has become an increasingly popular destination for travelers in the last four years, leading to a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of Spirit Airlines‘ departing flights from Colombia since May 2019.