SNCF Plans to Check Trains for Bedbugs Every 15 Days

4 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

The frequency of bedbug sightings and infestations in France is steadily increasing, affecting various places such as cinemas, SNCF trains, hospitals, and even the Paris Metro lately.

Bedbug prevention advice, traditionally centered on hotels and old furniture, is insufficient as bedbug problems have surged in France in recent years.

A study by the French National Agency for Food, Environmental, and Occupational Health Safety reveals that around 11% of French households encountered bedbug infestations from 2017 to 2022, indicating a worsening situation.

Passengers on trains between Paris and Marseille have expressed concerns about possible bedbug infestations and have requested refunds from SNCF.

SNCF, in response to passenger outrage, has denied the presence of bedbugs on its trains, stating that no confirmed cases have been reported so far. The company also mentioned its strict disinfection protocol, which includes preventive treatments every 60 days, thorough cleaning, and the use of traps.

SNCF plans to increase train checks to every 15 days for at least a month to prevent further infestations.

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

