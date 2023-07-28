Seychelles Mourns Passing of First Tourism Director in France

Seychelles mourns the passing of Danielle Bastienne, the island’s first Tourism Director in France responsible for French speaking Europe.

Danielle Bastienne nee Gonthier, who had been the Secretary in the Office of the Seychelles President Albert Rene was transferred to the island’s Ministry of Tourism before becoming the first Director of the Seychelles Tourism to be based in Paris.

The Seychelles Ministry of Tourism was the first to issue a message that broke the sad news.

Danielle Bastienne was one of the first Seychellois to represent Seychelles tourism abroad and was based in the Paris Office, she spent many years marketing the islands in France, Belgium, and Switzerland.

“Danielle was loved by the private tourism trade and always went the extra mile to assist any member of the island’s hospitality trade when they were of sales and marketing trips or attending a tourism trade fair,, said Alain St.Ange who added that he was lucky to have had the pleasure of working with Danielle Bastienne on many an occasion on different promotional trips in Europe.

“Danielle Bastienne will be sadly missed by members of the tourism trade both in Seychelles and overseas. We extend our condolences to her daughter Cecile and to the family,” said Alain St.Ange.