SAUDIA Group Bids Farewell to Last Group of Hajj Pilgrims

SAUDIA Airiness has concluded operations for the Hajj Season 2023 by providing more than 1.2 million seats around the world.

SAUDIA Group successfully concluded its Hajj season 2023 operations, highlighted by the high quality of services provided, operational efficiency, and adherence to flight schedules. The last flight,SV5024, departed from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, heading to Surabaya City in the Republic of Indonesia, carrying 465 pilgrims who performed Hajj with ease and harmony. SAUDIA (Saudi Arabian Airlines) received the guests in the presence of Mr. Mohammad Baakdah, the Vice President of Ground Operations at SAUDIA, and several other airport officials.

SAUDIA group provided more than one million and 200,000 seats during the arrival and departure stages for more than 100 scheduled destinations in addition to seasonal destinations. The flights were complemented by high-quality services to enhance pilgrims’ travel experience including boarding pass issuance for the departure phase from the originating airport and arranging timely luggage delivery for group pilgrims to streamline air-port procedures. Furthermore, SAUDIA group ensured the staff to be proficient in the pilgrims’ languages to facilitate effective communication and the In-Flight Entertainment systems provided guidance on rituals in various languages spoken by the Hajj pilgrims.

Mr. Mohammed Baakdah emphasized that the success of the Hajj season 2023 operations is due to the unwavering efforts of Group’s staff members in serving and accommodating the Hajj pilgrims.

This remarkable achievement is also a testament to the firm commitment of our esteemed leadership in diligently providing all essential resources to streamline the pilgrims’ rituals.

It includes proper planning and flawless execution of the flights and all the ground and air services provided. Additionally, it is achieved through fruitful cooperation and coordination with all relevant stakeholders involved in serving pilgrims.

It is worth mentioning that SAUDIA Group has already started planning for Hajj Season 2024 to align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The airline aims to increase the number of destinations to serve and transport more pilgrims. This will be accomplished by leveraging the fleet modernization program currently underway and investing in digital services to facilitate procedures and enhance seamless integration with the various entities involved in pilgrim services. Moreover, SAUDIA Group will continue to collaborate on joint projects with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrims Experience Program to enrich the travel experience for Hajj pilgrims.