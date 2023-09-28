Saudi Village in the Heart of Italy

A real Saudi village with free entry to attractions for adults and children is currently on stage in the capitol of Rome. The event is organized by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Italy, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day and the celebrations for the 90th anniversary of relations between Italy and Saudi Arabia. The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Rome opens its doors to a one-of-a-kind cultural event.

A performance – image courtesy of M.Masciullo

Silvia Barbone, Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships Royal Commission of AlUla, said: “The event has a double value – AlUla is one of Saudi Arabia’s major projects, and at the same time, we present the cooperation between Italy and the Royal Commission for AlUla.

Entertainer – image courtesy of M.Masciullo

“We have a photographic exhibition, various information materials, [and] there is an aspect of the discovery of values and personal growth despite the distance.”

It is a dive into Saudi culture, an immersive experience among the lights, sounds, colors, and scents of this land.

Some of the stands at the venue – image courtesy of M.Masciullo

Visitors can follow a colorful route among the stands, which are based on the most famous UNESCO sites in Saudi Arabia with performances related to dance, poetry, music, decorative and calligraphic art, and all the way up to a coffee ceremony as well as many others Saudi customs.

Beverage corner – image courtesy of M.Masciullo

Among the various themes, sports could not be missing, considering Saudi Arabia’s massive investments in football in particular. Furthermore, Abdullah Mughram, International Communication Manager for the Ministry of Sport, said: “I believe that sport is very important because it offers everyone a better opportunity to understand each other.

“Sports will help us understand how to achieve the 2030 goal in terms of community sports participation – 40% of people play sports. In Saudi Arabia, we hosted over 80 international events in 2018 attended by over 2.6 million people.”

“Our people are very selective, they like international events.”

Casina Valadier the historic venue – image courtesy of M.Masciullo

Italian and Saudi companies and several Saudi Arabian institutions are participating in the event, including the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Sport, the Ministry of Education, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and the AlUla Royal Commission. This is an opportunity to celebrate together the great friendship that has long linked Italy and Saudi Arabia.