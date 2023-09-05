SAS hired a former Chapter 11 Advisor as the Chief Transformation Officer

Scandinavian Airlines SAS appointed Ginger Hughes as the new Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) and Paul Verhagen as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Hughes, who started at SAS in her new role on September 1 brings a lot of experience from her advisory role at Seabury, where she has guided SAS through the Chapter 11 process for over a year.

Paul Verhagen has 25 years of executive experience in the airline and hospitality industries, having worked in 11 different countries across Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Asia.

Paul’s diverse commercial leadership positions include serving as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Iberojet Airlines, as well as holding the role of Senior Vice President of Global Sales Strategy and channels at Aeromexico. Paul also comes with previous Scandinavian experience as he was Regional Director for Norway, Finland & the Baltic States at Air France KLM.

Scandinavian Airlines, more commonly known and styled as SAS, is the flag carrier of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. SAS is an abbreviation of the company’s full name, Scandinavian Airlines System, or legally Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark-Norway-Sweden.

SAS is a member of the Star Alliance Group.