Royal Commission for AlUla Unveils Winning Design for New Airport Terminal

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) unveiled the architectural design marvel, selected from a global tender, during the seventh annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The new terminal is an exceptional gateway to AlUla, a major archaeological and cultural destination in the Kingdom, which embodies a mix of modernity, culture, and nature.

The sustainability-focused design blends seamlessly into AlUla’s remarkable landscape, offering travelers a new experience with luxurious amenities and extensive retail spaces, while increasing annual passenger capacity from 400,000 to a staggering 6 million.

The terminal is set to redefine international airport standards.

It will showcase high-quality facilities including a luxury 5-star hotel, spa, and extensive retail offering. Capturing the essence of AlUla from touchdown to takeoff, the terminal will be a cornerstone of every visitor’s journey. The design promises that the infrastructure will fit seamlessly into AlUla’s natural landscapes, ensuring harmony and coexistence.

Through new airport routes and a planned increase in annual passenger capacity from 400,000 to 6 million in the final phase, the terminal will revolutionize AlUla’s connectivity to the world stage, making it an easily accessible gem for international travelers.

Beyond the realm of tourism, the project envisions a transformative impact on the community. By attracting more travelers to AlUla, the initiative will generate increased revenue for the economy and provide residents with a wealth of employment opportunities.

Originally designed for regional domestic traffic a decade ago, AlUla International Airport’s capacity has been exceeded by AlUla’s rapid success as a global destination. This unprecedented demand requires immediate expansion and further investment, underscoring RCU’s unwavering commitment to driving AlUla’s growth and global appeal.

The Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was launched by royal decree in July 2017 to conserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in northwestern Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan sets out a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historical heritage and establishes AlUla as an attractive place to live, work, and visit. This includes a wide range of initiatives in archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts and reflects the commitment to economic diversification, empowerment of local communities, and preservation of cultural heritage set out in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program.