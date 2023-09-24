Recovering Estonia’s Tourism Sees Decline in Group Tourism

Estonia’s tourism sector is slowly recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. However, rising prices are undermining Estonia’s competitive edge.

As huge price increment has occurred in the entire economy, it has affected Estonia’s tourism too.

Recent statistics show a substantial decline in group tourism in Estonia.

According to the statistics, this June, tourism in Estonia was back at the same level as four years ago.

However, notable changes have occurred in the countries tourists visit Estonia from. Latvian, Ukrainian, and Polish tourists in Estonia have increased. Russian tourists, however, have decreased due to obvious reasons.

Visitors from Finland, Germany, and Sweden have also declined significantly.