Qatar’s Hotel Investment on Remote Seychelles Assumption Island

The Assets Development Company from Qatar has been chosen by the Seychelles, Islands Development Company (IDC) to construct a five-star hotel with 50–60 rooms including ecological themes on Assumption Island in the Seychelles.

Assumption Island is a small island in the Outer Islands of Seychelles, north of Madagascar, 1,135 km southwest of the capital, Victoria, on Mahé Island

In Seychelles News Agency press conference on Monday, Savy made the declaration while providing an update on the company’s long-term development objectives.

A state-owned corporation, IDC, put out a request for proposals in June for the building of a 10- to 40-room hotel on Assumption to accommodate up to 90 people for day trips to Aldabra and overnight stays on the island.

Savy told reporters that although there had been two requests for information, only one business had expressed interest in moving forward with the development after the expression of interest period had ended on August 3.

Savy stated that IDC cannot give specific estimates as to how much it stands to profit from the collaboration as the Asset Management Company has not yet submitted its final plans.

The Islands Development Company is in charge of managing Assumption Island, which is a member of the Aldabra Group.

The hotel should be finished by 2025, according to IDC, which anticipates having the plans in three to four months.

In a recent interview, Savy stated that the yearly maintenance expense for Assumption is SCR10 million ($768,000).

The CEO stated that IDC anticipates making money from the new eco-tourism facility that “will help in the upkeep of the island as well as help with running Aldabra. He added that finding an industry on the island that might produce some income was our major goal.

The corporation will obtain 40 to 60 of Assumption’s 1,100 hectares as part of the new proposal for the development.

In an effort to encourage more Seychellois to visit the island and ultimately Aldabra, there will also be IDC villas on the island in addition to the eco-tourism facility.

Aldabra atoll is in the most southwesterly part of the Seychelles and is closer to the coast of Africa by 630 km (390 mi) than Mahé.

In order to make money, we will also sell them facilities like power and sewerage, according to Savy.

Savy said, “We feel the project will function well on Assumption as it is a small one, and we will not exploit the resources of the island as IDC is committed to safeguarding the environment.

Farms and the production of vanilla are all part of the entire development plan for Coetivy.

Savy claimed that despite interest in building a tourism facility on the island, actual bids had been resisted since the most picturesque area of the island had already been leased to another developer.

IDC will continue with its development plans for the islands. “The government is in a leasehold agreement with Siva (Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, a naturalized Seychellois of Indian origin), who is yet to develop the area,” he said.

IDC’s plans for a modest, upscale eco-tourist destination at Grand Barbe on Silhouette, the third-largest island in the Seychelles, are on track, and development on the project should start by the end of this year or the start of the next.