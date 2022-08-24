Power Tools Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 46.73 Bn by 2032 | CAGR 4.3%

The Global Power Tools Market is projected to be USD 30.83 Bn in 2021 to reach USD 46.73 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The term power tool describes tools that are activated using an external power source other than manual labor. They are used in many areas, including manufacturing, assembly, maintenance and repairs, packaging, DIY, and packaging. They are widely used in various industries because they offer ease and efficiency.

Power tools are expected to increase in demand over the next ten years due to increased adoption by the construction and automobile industries. Fastening is a major part of automotive production and assembly lines. Power tools reduce the time involved in these repetitive tasks and increase efficiency. So, automotive manufacturers and service providers increasingly use power tools for repair and maintenance. This is similar to the increasing demand for power tools in the construction sector.

Because they are easy to use and mobile, power tools are quickly becoming a household favorite. Do-It-Yourself (DIY) activity has increased household users’ demand. Companies offer products with higher safety features to meet the demands of consumers who aren’t professionals. Bosh Power Tools is one example of a company that offers Bosch Protection features. These include a rotary clutch in rotary-hammer drills and restart protection in angle grinding machines. These features lower product injury risks and make it easier to use power tools for household purposes.

Technological innovations are also influencing the market. To enhance their products’ effectiveness, companies are constantly innovating. Dewalt’s Flexvolt Battery automatically switches the battery voltage depending on which tool it is attached. An automatic voltage control allows you to adjust power using various corded power tools manually. Bosch Power Tools also introduced the X Lock angle grinding lock interface in January 2019. The changing system of grinders is easy to use and ejects wheels using only one lever pull.

Driving Factors

Power tools are used for many purposes, including assembly, production lines, repair, maintenance, DIY, and other packaging jobs. Power tools allow for better operation and handling and help to minimize time. This helps meet the different labor requirements. It is also a great tool for increasing profitability and productivity. These are the key factors driving the market forward across many industries in the future.

The power tool market is expected to expand exponentially due to the increased demand in both the automotive and manufacturing sectors for power tools. The power tools are used in assembly lines and automotive production, allowing faster job completions. This also reduces the time required to finish the job within the timeframe. The demand for power tools is increasing due to the construction industry’s increased use of drills, wrenches, and sanders.

Power tools are used extensively in vehicle manufacturing and repair, and maintenance. The overall market growth is also driven by technological advances, increasing use of cordless tools that provide external power sources with mobility, and increased funding from the global governments for power tools market research.

Restraining Factors

RESTRAINT – Power tools are expensive to repair or replace.

As precision tools such as assembly tools, power tools require regular maintenance of the moving parts. For precise operations, power tools must be calibrated at regular intervals. Over time, motors, batteries, power cords, drive belts, and carbon brushes can wear and become unreliable. Other components of power tools, such as batteries, power cords, drive belts, carbon brushes, power cords, power cords, power drill bits, and accessories, require frequent maintenance to ensure proper functioning. These tools are used in nearly every industry.

Key Trends

Atlas Copco AB. Robert Bosch Tool Corporation. Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.. and many others are working to develop energy-efficient, innovative power tool products. Industry leaders are also focused on multi-purpose machines, which can be used to perform many operations at once.

On the contrary, consumers prefer cordless power tools, which are compact, lightweight, powerful, efficient, and easy to use. Companies can reach the heights of disruption by satisfying consumers’ demand for errorless products.

Recent Developments

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., has entered into a partnership to improve sustainability in power tools. BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker product brand, will launch revival, the brand’s first sustainable-led power tool that uses Eastman’s Tritan Renew Copolyester.

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand, has launched DEWALT POWERSTACK20VMAX Compact Battery in October 2021. It is a technological breakthrough that will redefine cordless power tools.

Hilti, the world’s largest manufacturer of combination hammers, has announced that the next generation TE 70 ATC/AVR combination hammer, the most powerful SDS Max combination hammer, will be added to its portfolio. Commercial contractors and tradespeople will be able to drill reinforced concrete faster and demolish more concrete with the newly launched tool.

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, September 2021, announced that the company would be expanding its product range of woodworking and cutting tools with the introduction of the GEX12V-5 Brushless 5 in cordless sanders. The new cordless sanders were designed to offer optimal balance and comfort.

Global Power Tools Market Segmentation Based on Mode Type, Tool Type, Application, & Region

Based on Mode Type:

Electric Type

Pneumatic Type

Engine Driver Type

Hydraulic Type

Powder-Actuated Type

Based on Tool Type:

Drilling and Fastening/Driving Tools

Sawing and Cutting Tools

Material Removal Tools

Routing Tools

Demolition Tools

Other Tool Types

Based on Application:

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Other Applications

Based on Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America.

MEA

Key Market Players included in the report:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Hilti Corporation

Makita Corp

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Snap-on Incorporated

Apex Tool Group LLC

