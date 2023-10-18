PGA TOUR Announces 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Schedule

The Tour begins in January and culminates in October at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where PGA TOUR cards will be awarded to the top 30 finishers on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

“The Korn Ferry Tour is gaining momentum each season, and we are thrilled to see a strong lineup of tournaments that will showcase the advancement and growth of the Tour in 2024,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “The track record of recent Korn Ferry Tour graduates succeeding on the PGA TOUR speaks volumes to the abundance of skill and potential within our membership each year. As a proving ground for players trying to reach golf’s ultimate stage, the Korn Ferry Tour will continue to identify, prepare and transition golf’s next generation of stars.”

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, which marks the 34th season in the Tour’s history, will open with six consecutive international events, the most in a single season on the Tour since 2017.

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay (Jan. 14-17) will serve as the season-opening event for the seventh year in a row.

This will be immediately followed by The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club (Jan. 21-24).

The Tour then heads to Panama City for The Panama Championship (Feb. 1-4), followed by the astara Golf Championship (Feb. 8-11) in Bogota, Colombia before a two-week break in the schedule.

As announced in July, the historic Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro will become a Korn Ferry Tour event in 2024. The 117th playing of the tournament will be contested Feb. 29–March 3 in Buenos Aires at Olivos Golf Club, and the event will include coverage on ESPN Latin America. In partnership with The R&A, the Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro will continue its tradition of awarding its champion an exemption for The Open Championship. The following week, the Korn Ferry Tour will head to Santiago, Chile for the astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank (March 7-10) to conclude the six-event international swing.

The first event in the U.S. will be the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club (April 4-7) in Savannah, Georgia, which recently announced that it will include televised coverage on Golf Channel for all four days of competition. Throughout the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, Golf Channel will broadcast seven total events, including the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in June, as well as the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank in August. Additionally, all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to end the season will be broadcast on Golf Channel.

“A priority each season for us is to provide our members and tournaments opportunities for increased exposure to our growing fanbase, and we are excited to add the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club as a televised event in 2024,” said Baldwin. “There are countless compelling storylines throughout each year on the Korn Ferry Tour, and we’re looking forward to highlighting not only the tremendous talent amongst our membership but also the outstanding partnerships we have with our title sponsors and tournaments.”

The four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals will mirror the same schedule from this past season, beginning in Boise, Idaho at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (Aug. 22-25) before a two-week break. The Finals will resume at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in Nashville, Tennessee, and then head to Columbus, Ohio for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The 2024 season will conclude at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance on Sunday, Oct. 6 at a new host course – the French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana – where PGA TOUR cards will be given to the top 30 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

As announced in February, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will be relocating in 2024 to French Lick Resort, home to two championship golf courses – The Pete Dye Course and The Donald Ross Course. The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will be contested on The Pete Dye Course at French Lick, best known for hosting the 2015 Senior PGA Championship.

The No. 1 player on the final 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List will continue to earn an exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship and the U.S. Open Championship the following season. Four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Ben Kohles claimed the No. 1 ranking this past season after sitting atop the Points List following 20 of the 26 events via eight top-10s and two victories.

For more information on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, please visit PGATOUR.com.