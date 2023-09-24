Nile Cruise Ship Accident in Egypt

All 120 workers aboard a Nile cruise ship that collided with a bridge and partially sank in Minya Governorate, Upper Egypt, have been safely rescued.

The collision resulted in a hole on the ship’s lower right side. Fortunately, there were no guests on board the vessel, which was en route to Luxor Governorate in southern Egypt.

The Public Prosecution is investigating the incident.

Authorities said they were working with the company that owns the floating hotel, while Mohammed Amer, head of the Department of Hotel Establishments, Shops, and Tourist Activities at the ministry, said the ship’s tourism operating license expired last May and had not been renewed.

The ship had undergone essential repairs and maintenance in Helwan, located south of Cairo, to prepare for operation during the upcoming winter season, set to begin next month.

The River Transport Authority granted a temporary permit for the ship on August 23. This permit allowed the ship to move from the repair shop to its own berth. The ship was permitted to do so until it obtained all the required licenses from other relevant authorities.