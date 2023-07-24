New Turkey, UAE, India and Pakistan Flights from Milan Bergamo

Having added Norwegian and Georgian Airways to its list, Italian gateway is well-positioned to add further long-haul opportunities.

Milan Bergamo is witnessing an ever-increasing demand for long-haul connections and variabilities from the gateway’s impressive catchment area.

“Due to the number of diverse societies in Milan, as well as the numerous wealthy and productive north-east Italian cities for which Milan Bergamo is the most convenient airport, there is strong demand and opportunities for many connections,” explains Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO.

Milan Bergamo is experiencing a growing phenomenon with connections to ongoing destinations. Having recently added Norwegian and Georgian Airways to the list of carriers offering connections, the Italian gateway is well-positioned to add further long-haul opportunities.

“Our hope and expectations are to consolidate traffic to UAE and eventually increase weekly frequencies on both Sharjah and Dubai links,” says Dario Nanna, Commercial Aviation Specialist, SACBO.

“With such a strong network we believe we are ideal for further long-haul opportunities serving North and South America, which are similarly important markets for our area.”