New Entebbe to Lagos Flight on Uganda Airlines

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Uganda Airlines announced the launch of scheduled commercial service from Entebbe, Uganda to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, NIgeria, from commencing on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Entebbe is a city in Central Uganda which is located on Lake Victoria peninsula, approximately 36 kilometres (22 mi) southwest of the Ugandan capital city, Kampala.

The city is the location of Entebbe International Airport, Uganda’s largest commercial airport, that is Uganda Airlines‘ base.

New direct air service between Entebbe and Lagos would be the first time travelers from both countries have the opportunity to fly nonstop between Nigeria and Uganda. 

