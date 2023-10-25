|

Melaka Airport is unable to attract airlines easily

2 days ago
by Binayak Karki
Seven airlines have displayed a lack of interest in commencing commercial flights at Melaka International Airport (LTAM), despite the state government’s efforts to attract them with special incentives.

The incentives, which have been extended to both local carriers and those from Indonesia and Singapore, have not responded. Their reluctance appears to be rooted in concerns about the airport’s low passenger volume on regular days and the high operating costs associated with LTAM.

Nevertheless, the state government remains optimistic and hopes that at least one airline will express interest before the looming October 30 deadline. In a bid to attract airlines, the government is contemplating the possibility of offering additional incentives in a second round of proposals, with an emphasis on expected increases in tourist arrivals, coinciding with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 initiative.

