Max Verstappen crossed the finish line in Qatar, capturing his 14th Grand Prix victory this season.

Following the conclusion of the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker had the honor to present Oracle Red Bull Racing with its sixth Constructors’ Cup.

Additionally, following the Sprint Race in Doha on Saturday, 7 October, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker also presented Verstappen with his third World Drivers’ Championship trophy.

Following the race, DJ Snake took the stage and created a symphony of excitement which echoed far beyond the finish line.