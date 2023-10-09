Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Qatar Travel Short News Sports Travel News

Max Verstappen Wins Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023

Add Comment
12 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Max Verstappen Wins Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Max Verstappen crossed the finish line in Qatar, capturing his 14th Grand Prix victory this season.

Following the conclusion of the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker had the honor to present Oracle Red Bull Racing with its sixth Constructors’ Cup.

Additionally, following the Sprint Race in Doha on Saturday, 7 October, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker also presented Verstappen with his third World Drivers’ Championship trophy.

Following the race, DJ Snake took the stage and created a symphony of excitement which echoed far beyond the finish line.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing