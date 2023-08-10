Hawaii Travel Newsletter Safer Travel Short News

Maui is now a Federal Disaster Area in the United States

Add Comment
2 days ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

US President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawai’i and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the ongoing wildfires that began on August 8.

His action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Maui County.

US Senator Mazy Hirono pushed the White House for this move in a press conference last night.

In the meantime, 80% of the fires are under control in Maui County, bringing the true devastation it left behind out. The official death toll of 36 is expected to rise once phone and cell phone services can be reconnected in the stricken areas of Maui.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly