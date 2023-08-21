Adventure Travel News Destination News Hospitality Industry Hotel News Montenegro Travel Newsletter Short News Tourism

Lovćen Cable Car at Regent Porto Montenegro

Add Comment
24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Lovćen Cable Car project opened to visitors on 14th August 2023, transporting guests from the UNESCO World Heritage site, Kotor, to the National Park Lovćen and Regent Porto Montenegro is perfectly placed to ascend the grand mountains.

The cable car project will attract more travelers, further boosting the local economy and providing opportunities for the development of sustainable tourism practices.

Additionally, the cable car project is set to create new employment prospects, supporting the livelihoods of our local communities.

