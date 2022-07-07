Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Entertainment News People Press Statement Shopping South Korea Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

Korean Air resumes Seoul to Las Vegas flights

by Harry Johnson
With the resumption of its Las Vegas route, Korean Air has re-established service to all its 13 North American gateways

Korean Air is resuming its flights between Las Vegas and Seoul on Sunday, July 10. Operations were suspended in March 2020 because of COVID-19.

Flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing from Las Vegas at 12:10 p.m. and arriving at Incheon at 5:40 p.m. the following day. Return flights depart Incheon at 2:10 p.m. and arrive in Las Vegas at 10:10 a.m. Aircraft to be used is a 218-seat Airbus A330-200.

