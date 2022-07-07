Korean Air resumes Seoul to Las Vegas flights

With the resumption of its Las Vegas route, Korean Air has re-established service to all its 13 North American gateways

Korean Air is resuming its flights between Las Vegas and Seoul on Sunday, July 10. Operations were suspended in March 2020 because of COVID-19.

IMPORTANT If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge please click here

<!–zlick-paywall–>

Flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing from Las Vegas at 12:10 p.m. and arriving at Incheon at 5:40 p.m. the following day. Return flights depart Incheon at 2:10 p.m. and arrive in Las Vegas at 10:10 a.m. Aircraft to be used is a 218-seat Airbus A330-200.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News