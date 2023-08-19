International Cultural and Transit Exhibition Ended in Afghanistan

The Afghanistan Traders and Investors Union stated that the Rah-Abrisham International Public Cultural and Transit Exhibition concluded today. The exhibition gathered an average of over 7,000 visitors daily.

The executive director of the organization, Hizbullah Ulfat, said that throughout the three days participants were able to sign contracts with a number of companies.

Ulfat also mentioned that women constituted 30% of the participants present at this exhibition.

Visitors said holding such exhibitions to advertise domestic products is beneficial.