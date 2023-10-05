As millions of people worldwide seek opportunities to connect with Earth’s majestic wildlife, Global Humane has identified an opportunity to apply our expertise in animal welfare and create a unique Humane Tourism certification program.

Amid what scientists have deemed the “Sixth Mass Extinction,” with species disappearing at a rapid rate, Global Humane recognizes how important it is, now more than ever, that the work being done by today’s leading ecotourism operations, conservation centers, lodging facilities, and wildlife reserves is indeed humane and essential to the survival of Earth’s incredible species.

Mantis, a hotel brand within the Accor group has attained the first Global Humane Certified designation for Humane Tourism at four select locations.