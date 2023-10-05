Hotel News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

Humane Tourism Certification Program

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Humane Tourism Certification Program, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

As millions of people worldwide seek opportunities to connect with Earth’s majestic wildlife, Global Humane has identified an opportunity to apply our expertise in animal welfare and create a unique Humane Tourism certification program.

Amid what scientists have deemed the “Sixth Mass Extinction,” with species disappearing at a rapid rate, Global Humane recognizes how important it is, now more than ever, that the work being done by today’s leading ecotourism operations, conservation centers, lodging facilities, and wildlife reserves is indeed humane and essential to the survival of Earth’s incredible species.

Mantis, a hotel brand within the Accor group has attained the first Global Humane Certified designation for Humane Tourism at four select locations.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing