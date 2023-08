The launch of Hotel Grace La Margna St. Moritz sees the rebirth of a unique historical building brought back to life through the restoration of The “La Margna”.

Built at the beginning of the 20th Century in the Art Nouveau style, characteristic of the Engadin, La Margna is one of St Moritz‘s landmarks, not only because of its location and view of Lake St Moritz but because of its historic elegance and charm.

Recently, the hotel has been recognized by HotellerieSuisse.