Help For Hotel Employees and Guests Impacted by Hawai‘i Wildfires

The American Hotel & Lodging Association, in partnership with the Hawai‘i Hotel Alliance, is working with the State of Hawai‘i to support relief efforts in West Maui following devastating wildfires fueled by Hurricane Dora.

“We’re trying to keep the lines of communication open to Lahaina and other parts of West Maui and the greater island,” said Jerry Gibson, President of the Hawai‘i Hotel Alliance.

Most hotels are working off diesel generators, which will need refueling. Access to the area is limited, and hotel properties are working to support the safety and basic needs of their employees, guests, and the West Maui community.

AHLA and HHA have been in communication with the Governor’s Office, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, and relevant state and county officials to coordinate our response.

“We are monitoring this situation across the State of Hawai‘i, and we are in communication with our hotel community. Given the state is discouraging nonessential travel into Maui, we encourage guests with pending travel to rebook at a future date,” said Chip Rogers, President & CEO American Hotel & Lodging Association.

The AHLA and HHA membership is working feverishly to free up rooms on O‘ahu for displaced Maui residents and guests evacuating the island. This effort is being coordinated through the State of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

Officials are utilizing hotel resources like ballrooms, equipment, and personnel to support the relief efforts. Our hotels are helping with the quick and safe return home for our Maui guests on nonessential travel.

“This is devastating,” said Kekoa McClellan, who represents AHLA, HHA, and several of Maui’s largest hotel owners. “As an industry, we are leaning into this and doing everything we can to support Maui Nui and our ‘Ohana dealing with this crisis.”