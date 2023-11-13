Heathrow Now World’s 4th Busiest Airport

A busy October with nearly 7 million passengers has helped to prepare London’s Heathrow for the peak season of festive travel ahead, with the strong demand to fly from Heathrow propelling the UK’s hub airport to the 4th largest globally.

2.2 million passengers passed through Heathrow terminals during the October half-term, with Dubai, New York and Los Angeles proving popular this year.

After reopening its borders, Hong Kong became Heathrow’s 12th “millionaire route” for the year, surpassing 1 million passengers and following in the footsteps of Doha, JFK and Delhi among others.

Sun-seekers looking to book a winter getaway have even more choice this year with 11 new airline routes just starting at Heathrow, including the UK’s only direct connection to Peru and more flights to ski destinations globally than any other UK airport, with the airport now serving 239 destinations in 89 countries.