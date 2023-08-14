Hawaii Governor Green Explains why the Death Rate in Maui will go up Significantly

Hawaii Governor Green explained today in a CNN interview that the official death rate is currently 99, but made it clear, it will go up significantly.

According to FEMA, only 3% of the devastated areas in West Maui were searched by cadaver dogs, and more than 1300 people are still unaccounted for.

Dogs are unable to search due to the extreme heat in West Maui, currently about 90 F or 32 C.

Since some communication is still down, and many may have lost their phones, the governor is cautious about speculations about how many people may have been killed because of the fires in Lahaina.