Hawaii Travel Health Newsletter Short News USA Travel News

Hawaii Governor Green Explains why the Death Rate in Maui will go up Significantly

Add Comment
8 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Hawaii Governor Green explained today in a CNN interview that the official death rate is currently 99, but made it clear, it will go up significantly.

According to FEMA, only 3% of the devastated areas in West Maui were searched by cadaver dogs, and more than 1300 people are still unaccounted for.

Dogs are unable to search due to the extreme heat in West Maui, currently about 90 F or 32 C.

Since some communication is still down, and many may have lost their phones, the governor is cautious about speculations about how many people may have been killed because of the fires in Lahaina.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly