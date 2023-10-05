Habtoor Grand Resorts Announces New GM

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, announced the promotion of Khalid Saeed as the new General Manager.

Saeed will transition from the position of a Hotel Manager to his new role where he will oversee various aspects including hotel management, operations efficiency, optimizing productivity, implementing innovative changes, improving policies and processes, elevating guest and associate satisfaction, fostering the Marriott ethos, and many more.

An industry veteran with over 2 decades of experience in hospitality, Saeed joined the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection in 2022 as the Hotel Manager. Before he served as the General Manager with Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club, Dubailand from the year 2020 to 2021, Saeed was associated with Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection for 6 years responsible for all aspects of hotel’s operations.

Prior to joining the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Saeed worked with several renowned hospitality brands, including Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Habtoor Hospitality, Metropolitan Hotel Dubai and also Metropolitan Palace Hotel, as formerly known. He achieved various accolades and awards, such as the Chairman’s Award winner and Service Ambassador Award in 2009 at Habtoor Group, and Best Head of Department in 2010 at Habtoor Hospitality.