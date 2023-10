Grand Mercure Agra announced the appointment of Mr. Vivek Mahajan as its General Manager.

Mr. Mahajan has previously served at the Oberoi Group, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, Wyndham Hotel, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, and most recently as the General Manager at a property under the Louvre Group for the past 7 years. He is an alumnus of BHM Bangalore.