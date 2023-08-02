Hotel News Newsletter Short News Singapore Travel Sustainable Tourism News

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore is 30 Million Dollars Older

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, part of Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), has unveiled its S$30 million of all 574 guestrooms and suites with eco-friendly features, expanded conference facilities, and upgraded public spaces.

The 5-star hotel underwent a nine-month revamp that commenced in October 2022. The hotel is located at the iconic Singapore River and supports the needs of eco-conscious corporate travelers. 

Launched in March 2022 by Singapore Hotel Association and the Singapore Tourism Board, the sustainability roadmap initiative aims to drive industry-wide adoption of green practices in hotels and promote Singapore as a sustainable destination. 

MHR Executive Director Mr. Kwek Eik Sheng said, “This is a timely refresh for Grand Copthorne.”

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to  www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or  [email protected] as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly