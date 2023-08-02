Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore is 30 Million Dollars Older

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, part of Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), has unveiled its S$30 million of all 574 guestrooms and suites with eco-friendly features, expanded conference facilities, and upgraded public spaces.

The 5-star hotel underwent a nine-month revamp that commenced in October 2022. The hotel is located at the iconic Singapore River and supports the needs of eco-conscious corporate travelers.

Launched in March 2022 by Singapore Hotel Association and the Singapore Tourism Board, the sustainability roadmap initiative aims to drive industry-wide adoption of green practices in hotels and promote Singapore as a sustainable destination.

MHR Executive Director Mr. Kwek Eik Sheng said, “This is a timely refresh for Grand Copthorne.”