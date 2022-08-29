Global Dental Implants Market worth USD 6.32 billion by 2031 – Exclusive Report by Market.us

The global market for dental implants was estimated at USD 3.86 billion in 2021. By 2031, it will be more than USD 6.33 billion. It is predicted to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 5.9%) between 2022 and 2031.

Growing Demand

A facial change caused by missing teeth can lead to a loss of aesthetic touch or poor nutrition. There has been a growing demand for cosmetic dentistry in North America and Europe. Patients prefer dental implants because they offer better results, such as natural teeth. The elderly and adults are increasingly interested in cosmetic dentistry.

Implant dentistry is closely linked to cosmetic dentistry. Implant dentistry is expected to grow in popularity as more people adopt cosmetic dentistry. High disposable income and healthcare spending in the U.S. for aesthetics and facial enhancements will increase product demand.

Driving Factors

Market Growth: Increasing the Prevalence of Dental Conditions

Many factors have contributed to the rise of the dental implant market. These include increased tooth decay and high demand for aesthetic dental care. Implant placement is one of the most popular options for replacing missing teeth. Edentulism is more common in seniors. Demographic changes like an aging population likely drive market growth.

According to BMJ Journals, in 2021, edentulism prevalence will reach around 12% in adults living in low and middle-income countries. The increasing prevalence of edentulism is expected to drive market growth. This means that the demand for these products will grow. Patients are now able to have high-quality tooth implants made of superior material. Market growth is expected to be fueled by the increasing prevalence of other oral diseases like periodontal diseases and tooth decay.

Implants offer advantages over other methods to increase the adoption rate during the forecast period

The prodigy of tooth replacement technology is dental implants. This unique system anchors a natural-looking tooth in the gap that forms the missing tooth. Multi-implant replacement is possible, allowing for a variety of teeth replacement options. The advantages of implants over other tooth replacement methods are one reason they will be a significant growth driver in the global market during the forecast period.

These implants can look and feel like natural teeth. The titanium implant is biocompatible with bone, allowing it to fuse with living bones. It forms a solid attachment with the bone in your jaw over several months. These implants are made from titanium or zirconium material and can last a lifetime. However, bridgework and removable dental dentures may need replacing over time. The dental implant can fuse with the jawbone and support the bone’s ability to grow and heal. This can’t be done with other methods of replacing teeth.

Restraining Factors

High cost of Implants Procedures To Limit Market Growth

The cost of dental implants is high and depends on many factors, including the type of implant, implant material nature, design, and the number of teeth that will be replaced.

As an example, a full-mouth dental implant can cost between USD 6,500 and USD 10,500 in India, according to articles. Accordingly, the industry growth in developing nations will be impeded by high prices for dental implants during the forecast period.

Access to quality dental services and dentists is difficult in developing and underdeveloped nations. Another problem is a lack of awareness about the various treatment options and dental problems. The country’s economic situation limits its ability to spend on dental treatments. These factors could limit the growth rate of implants.

Market Key Trends

The Forecast Period is expected to increase the Titanium Implants segment significantly.

Titanium implants can be made from titanium. Implants made from titanium are compatible with the body’s tissues during healing. The implant’s titanium surface fuses with surrounding bone via the osseointegration process, which can take anywhere from 3 to 6 months.

Due to the increasing COVID-19 burden, clinics and hospitals have had fewer dental visits. Therefore, dental implant manufacturing has suffered. Dentsply Sirona, for example, reported that its net sales in the first quarter fell by 7.6% or 4.3% in organic terms. These companies also expect to experience disruptions in the supply chain and backorders of many product lines.

The market will continue to grow due to the recent product launches and design improvements addressing titanium implants’ drawbacks. Implant Direct’s SMARTbase abutment, which the FDA approved in February 2020, is now available in the United States. Segment growth will be driven by innovations in design and benefits over the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing research proving titanium-based implants’ efficacy will boost the market. According to the June 2020 study, “Titanium Alloys for Dental Implants: a Review,” the results of which were published in June 2020, indicate that titanium alloys cpi (and Ti-6Al-4V) are highly satisfying materials that will be used for implants during the study period.

Additionally, the segment’s growth could be due to the growing acceptance of these implants. Because they are available in different sizes (length & width), it is possible to select implants according to the patient’s bone structure.

Recent Development

Western Dental & Orthodontics signed a partnership agreement in May 2021 with the Straumann Group. This partnership was to improve the company’s ability to provide dental implants.

Nobel Biocare released the TiUltra and Xeal surface in the United States in January 2021. The new surfaces are applied on implants and abutments to maximize tissue integration at all levels.

Key Companies

Straumann

Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

Dentsply/Astra

Biomet

Zimmer

Osstem

GC

Zest

Dyna Dental

Kyocera Medical

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

B&B Dental

Neobiotech

Xige Medical

Key Market Segments:

Type

Titanium Dental Implant

Titanium Alloy Dental Implant

Zirconia Dental Implant

Application

Hospital

Dental Clinic

