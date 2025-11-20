IATA Warns of Growing 5G Aviation Safety Risks as Key Protections Set to Expire

IATA is urging global regulators to prevent 5G and future 6G networks from interfering with aircraft radio altimeters as key safeguards near expiry. With more resilient altimeters not expected until the 2030s, the association warns of a growing safety gap and calls for stronger, globally consistent protections.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is urging global telecommunications regulators to ensure that expanding 5G and emerging 6G networks do not interfere with aircraft radio altimeters and other critical avionic systems, warning that several temporary safeguards are set to expire within months as airlines face a years-long wait for more resilient equipment.

The call comes ahead of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27), where the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is conducting technical studies to determine spectrum rules for next-generation telecom networks. IATA has submitted a working paper to the ITU’s WP5B meeting, held in Geneva from 18–27 November 2025, outlining safety requirements and real-world flight scenarios that must be incorporated into future spectrum policy.

Safety First: IATA Urges Realistic Modeling

IATA stresses that spectrum decisions must reflect actual aircraft operations, including takeoff, landing, taxi, go-arounds, severe weather, turbulence, and emergency conditions. Radio altimeters—operating in the 4.2–4.4 GHz band—are vital in these scenarios, and their accuracy can be compromised by high-power 5G signals operating in adjacent frequencies.

The association also reaffirmed its position that a minimum 35-ft (11-m) vertical separation between aircraft and terrestrial 5G transmitters is essential to maintain safe operations.

“The benefits of 5G and 6G can never come at the cost of aviation safety,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President of Operations, Safety and Security. “Spectrum decisions must be based on real-world aircraft operations, not idealized telecommunications industry modeling.”

Global Protections Set to Expire

Mitigations such as reduced transmission power, airport buffer zones, and downward-tilted antennas have been applied voluntarily in several countries—but many of these measures were designed as temporary stopgaps.

In Canada , protections expire 1 January 2026 .

, protections expire . In Australia , they end 1 April 2026 .

, they end . In the United States, regulators are preparing to auction the Upper C-band (3.98–4.2 GHz) adjacent to the altimeter band, with existing mitigations scheduled for removal in 2028.

Compounding the issue, more interference-resistant radio altimeters are not expected to be widely available until the early 2030s, creating what IATA calls a “significant mitigation gap.”

“Current 5G mitigations were never designed as a long-term solution,” Careen said. “At the same time, more resilient radio altimeters won’t reach airlines until the next decade. Regulators must not assume safety will take care of itself.”

Mobile Phones Onboard: A Separate but Related Issue

While concerns about 5G interference focus on powerful ground-based transmitters, the topic raises renewed public interest in another long-running question: Why are passengers still required to use airplane mode?

Historically, regulators restricted in-flight cellular use due to concerns that mobile phones could interfere with cockpit radios or disrupt ground networks by connecting to multiple cell towers at altitude. Modern aircraft are far better shielded, and most authorities now allow passengers to keep phones powered on—as long as airplane mode is enabled.

Inflight Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are widely permitted, and some airlines outside North America offer controlled mobile service using onboard picocells that limit a phone’s transmission power. However, voice calls remain widely banned due to cabin safety and noise concerns, even when technically feasible.

Experts emphasize that onboard device usage and external 5G interference are fundamentally different issues. Passenger phones operate at very low power, while terrestrial 5G towers—especially those near airports—can transmit powerful signals close to the frequencies used by radio altimeters.

A Critical Moment Before WRC-27

As spectrum auctions accelerate and protections expire, IATA warns that global regulators must take a unified approach to avoid a patchwork of national policies and inconsistent safety margins.

With the aviation industry facing a multi-year gap before next-generation altimeters are available, IATA argues that clear, long-term global rules are essential.

“The priority is protecting flight safety across all phases of flight,” Careen said. “WRC-27 must ensure that next-generation telecom networks and aviation systems can safely coexist.