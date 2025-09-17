Rome will be the hotspot of global tourism when the wealthiest travel and tourism companies in the world, the members of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), meet at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone for their upcoming annual global Summit, September 28 to 30.

WTTC promises that this landmark event will bring together global Travel & Tourism leaders for three days of impactful discussion and collaboration.

Due to Julian Simpson’s inability to lead this summit as CEO, former WTTC CEO Gloria Guevara, now the Interim CEO, will lead WTTC members through the Rome summit, which could be seen as an event that may result in a new way for private industry leaders to come together and find a way forward together for their companies in this troubled world.

Gloria Guevara will lead the WTTC Summit in Rome

Gloria was the CEO of WTTC from August 2017 until 2021, when she left to become the top advisor for the Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia after she concluded a successful summit during COVID in Cancun, Mexico in 2021. In 2022, she co-organized the WTTC summit as the host of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh with Julia Simpson as CEO of WTTC.

The current Chairman is Financial Expert Greg O’Hara. Ohara Michael Gregory O’Hara is the Founder and a Senior Managing Director of Certares. Before forming Certares, he served as Chief Investment Officer of JPMorgan Chase’s Special Investments Group. Certares’ theme is” For companies, management teams and investors seeking to generate long-term value.”

At the opening event on Monday, September 29, Greg will be replaced by Manfredi Lefebvre, who is Chairman of Heritage Group. This diversified conglomerate invests in tourism and other industries, including Abercombe & Kent, Silversea, and Royal Caribbean Cruises, among others.

Mr. Lefebvre appears to be approachable and humble. He seems to be the executive with the necessary experience to steer WTTC into a new chapter, transforming it into an organization that is once again respected as a leader in this industry, also beyond research and PR opportunities.

For over 35 years, WTTC has conducted research on the economic impact of Travel & Tourism in 184 countries, as well as issues such as overcrowding, taxation, policy-making, and many others, to raise awareness of the importance of the Travel & Tourism sector as one of the world’s largest and most important economic sectors.

As a non-profit membership-based organisation, our members and partners are the core of the organisation and include over 200 CEOs, Chairpersons, and Presidents of the world’s leading Travel & Tourism companies from all geographies and industries.

Challenges WTTC will face

Manfredi Lefebvre and his CEO will face numerous challenges when leading the private sector that drives this enormous global industry in times of geopolitical uncertainty, ongoing conflicts, unpredictable tariffs, taxes, and hidden fees, which are holding back this sector, on which so many economies and companies rely.

How is the New WTTC Chairman, Manfredi Lefebvre, positioned to Master Challenges?

As a person with diplomatic experience, a CEO of a company that invests in travel and tourism, and a top executive of some of the largest travel and tourism giants, Mr. Lefebvre must navigate between an always-changing private sector, a crippled UN-Tourism organization, and the largest countries that are not part of UN-Tourism, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or Australia.

15 Minutes that may Change the Perception of UN-Tourism and WTTC

The most anticipated highlight of the WTTC 2025 will be the one-on-one discussion between the Interim CEO of WTTC, Gloria Guevara, and the newly elected Secretary-General of UN Tourism, Shaikha Al Nowais, from the United Arab Emirates. Shaikah will take the helm of UN-Tourism on January 1, 2026.

Both ladies competed for the post of UN-Tourism Secretary General in the last election this March. Unlike Gloria Guevara from Mexico, who has decades of experience in both the private and public sectors of tourism, Shaikha Al Nowais had no prior experience leading an organization of this importance and size.

It will be the first time the two will be seen together on a public platform. Fifteen minutes may not be enough to learn how the future of UN-Tourism will be re-shaped with Shaikha in charge. Also, fifteen minutes will not be sufficient to understand how UN-Tourism and WTTC could together steer the world of tourism through the current geo-political storms.

From policy and sustainability to innovation and resilience, what are the drivers for inclusive growth in this rapidly changing landscape, and how will these two leading organizations help shape that future? This is the official program item for the 15 minutes between Gloria and Shaikha.

Still, there could be much more to learn regarding the UN-Tourism Secretary General Elect, including her vision, personality, and plans for its implementation.

Finally, recognizing that WTTC and UN-Tourism have avoided media scrutiny and overlooked minority inclusion in tourism, can the tourism industry become transparent and open to all in this new era?

How can WTTC and UN-Tourism, together with non-UN-Tourism Countries, shape the future of travel and tourism moving forward?

This will require not only diplomacy but also knowledge of the travel and tourism industry, human and political sensitivities, and financial acumen.

The world will be looking to Manfredi Lefebvre, the WTTC CEO, and Shaikha Al Nowais, as they will hopefully be able to rebuild a united and meaningful, effective team that can work together and is transparent in the public domain.

WTTC Summit May Shape Behind Closed Doors

It can be expected that most of the shaping will be done behind closed doors in Rome, while most delegates enjoy presentations and networking at cocktails and excellent Italian cuisine.

The not-so-human part of Travel and Tourism?

Manfredi and his CEO will have to lead WTTC into a world where Artificial Intelligence may increasingly take over, rather than humans. AI saves money, but would it create jobs, and can it feed families who rely on these jobs?

World Tourism Network’s Concern for Larger vs Smaller Players in tourism?

World Tourism Network is a global network with 33,000+ SMEs in travel and tourism in 133 countries. The WTN chairman, eTN Publisher Juergen Steinmetz, will be attending the WTTC Summit.

The largest companies in travel and tourism have different needs than smaller, family-run businesses. Sustainability is crucial for protecting the smaller players in this aspect, as it is not only morally necessary but also necessary, understanding 80% of the global travel and tourism community are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Together in Travel, designed by WTTC, is a free platform that aims to provide tools and content to both accelerate business growth and ensure SMEs’ voices are heard globally.

So far, this sounded great, but did it result in action, behavior changes in the competition that SME face with their larger counterparts? Large companies are absorbing SMEs on an increasing scale in many countries.

The largest companies in travel and tourism have different needs than smaller ones, which are not always in sync. However, in competition, this disparity can destroy the weaker ones.

Will movers and shakers of SMEs be included in the discussions WTTC will have, representing the largest travel and tourism enterprises in the world? Since WTTC claims to represent the private sector in the travel and tourism world, this inclusion should become a must.

