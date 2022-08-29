Global Database Management System Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 12.5% by 2031

The Global Database Management System market CAGR is 12.5% for the forecast period. Market size is estimated to reach almost 0.14391 billion by 2031.

Growing Demand

A database management software (DBMS) allows users to store and retrieve data using software with greater security. It employs specialized data handling algorithms to store interrelated data, such as tables, schemas, and reports. DBMS consists primarily of a query processor to communicate requests, a context-based database manager, and core storage and retrieval engine. It allows users to use a digital interface to access databases and manage them. It can also extract valuable insights for data analysis, business insight, and decision-making. DBMS is used widely in information technology (IT), financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, education, and transportation.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/database-management-systems-market/request-sample/

Global Database Management Systems Market – Drivers and Restraints

Because of their functions, database management systems can remain relevant in the industry. They include reading, writing, updating, deleting, and creating. These functions are collectively known by CRUD and are responsible for the rising demand for database management software.

Database management systems also use complex algorithms that allow multiple concurrent users to access the database while maintaining data integrity. Database management systems are increasingly sought after due to their ability to manage enterprise-level data and provide security management and data storage management.

However, the main obstacle to the growth of the market for database management systems is that they are not being used in conjunction with evolving database structures such as big data.

Database Management System (DBMS) Market Trends:

One of the main factors driving the market growth is the growing demand for flexible, cost-effective solutions to manage data across different industries. DBMS has enhanced functions such as automatic backup, control over data redundancy, security, and scalability. Market growth is also driven by the widespread adoption of distributed, hierarchical, object-oriented, network-based DBMS systems. They can support traditional and augmented transactions and analytic processing using deep learning and other intelligence solutions. This is consistent with the fact that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread has seen a substantial increase in demand for DBMSs to manage the data generated from employees who work remotely and to allow remote access to the company resources. Other factors include integrating connected devices to the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence (AI), in addition to extensive IT infrastructure improvements that are expected to drive market growth.

Key Companies

BMC Software

Oracle

IBM

CA Technologies

Couchbase Server

Enterprise DB Software Solution

Embarcadero Technologies

MongoDB

HP

InterSystems

MetaMatrix

Microsoft

Neo Technology

SAP

SAS Institute

Pitney Bowes

Bradmark Technologies

TIBCO

Vision Solutions

VoltDB

Key Market Segments

Type

Database Application Builder

Database Encryption

Backup

Recovery

Data Scaling

Replication

Application

Banking & Financial

Government

Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Service

Telecom & IT

Frequently Asked Questions

According to analysts, what CAGR will the global database management market growth during the forecast period?

What are the major driving forces and challenges facing the industry?

Which are the most important regional markets?

Which companies are leaders in the Global Market for Database Management Systems (DBMS)?

What is the growth rate for Global Market for Database Management Systems (DBMS)?

What is the projected size of the Global Market for Database Management Systems (DBMS)?

Related Report:

Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market Potential Growth Share Demand And Analysis Of Key PlayersResearch Forecast To 2031

Global Veterinary Software Market 2031 Trends And Growth Factors Key Companies & Forecast To 2031

Global Data Protection as a Service Market Industry Growth Factors Industry Overview Applications Regional Analysis Key Players And Forecast To 2031

Global Life Science Analytics Market Trends Key Players Cost Structure Analysis Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2031

Global Application Server Market Overview Growth Factors Cost Structure Analysis Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News