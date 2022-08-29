Global Cell Therapy Market to Reach a Capital Expenditure of USD 10.23 billion in 2021

Global cell therapy market value was USD 10.23 billion in 2021. This will continue to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% over the 2023-2032 forecast period.

Cell therapy is a technology that replaces damaged or dysfunctional cells with healthy functioning cells. Because stem cells can differentiate into the cells needed to repair damaged cells or tissue, they are the cells most often used in advanced therapies. Regenerative medicine is another area where cell therapy can be used. It involves the creation of multidisciplinary medicines that aim to maintain, improve or restore cell, tissue, or organ function. In cell therapy, many cells, including blood, bone marrow cells, mature and immature cells, adult stem, and embryonic cells, are used. Furthermore, transplanted cells, including induced pluripotent stem cells(iPSCs), embryonic and neural stem cells(NSCs), as well as mesenchymal and mesenchymal cells (MSCs), can be divided into two main groups: autologous and non-autologous.

Cell therapy Market: Drivers

A rise in cell-based research and funding has resulted from the demand for new, better drugs for conditions like cancer and CVD. The Australian government published the Stem Cell Therapies Mission in November 2019. It is a 10-year strategy that will support stem cell research within Australia. The Medical Research Future Fund would fund the project with USD 102million (AU$150million) to support stem cell research and develop new medicines. Innovate UK (UK’s innovation agency) was awarded USD 269670 (GBP 267,000) in September 2019 to fund the development of gel stabilization technologies. This was in response to Atelerix’s first goal of increasing the shelf life of Rexgenero cell-based therapies that can be stored and transported at room temperature.

Cell therapy Market: Restraints

Despite technological developments and product advancements over the past decade, the industry has been hindered by a shortage of skilled personnel to operate complicated devices like multi-mode readers and flow cytometers. Technology-intensive devices such as spectrophotometers and flow cytometers can produce many data outputs that require skilled analysis and review. According to the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences, there is a worldwide shortage of competent individuals (NAACLS). Over the next decade, Europe and the UK will likely face severe shortages in laboratory capabilities. The UK’s medical laboratories will be the most severely affected.

Cell therapy Market Key Trends:

Market Share is expected to be significant for the Allogeneic Therapies Segment of Cell Therapy

Allogeneic treatments rely on one source of cells to treat many patients. They can cause an immune response in patients and are often combined with immunosuppressive treatments. This is why physicians are increasingly inclined to use allogeneic therapies therapeutically. There is also a growing awareness of the therapeutic potential of cord cells and other tissues in various therapeutic areas. The benefits of allogenic cells are that they produce immune stem cells which kill any remaining cancer cells even after high-dose chemotherapy with cytotoxic drugs. This is called the graft-versus–cancer effect. It is used for cancer relapse prevention and treatment. Over the forecast period, the market will be driven by the abovementioned factors.

The segment is expected to grow due to the increasing number of clinical trials needed to obtain regulatory approval for new medications. The segment has many growth opportunities, such as ALLO-501, Allo-501A, and ALLO-715.

Additionally, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. & SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate and treat ALLO-715 in multiple myeloma patients.

This is due to the increasing number of research studies about allogenic therapy for cancer treatment and its associated benefits. The forecast period will see steady growth.

Recent development:

Immunocore was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (KIMMTRAK) in January 2022 to treat metastatic or unresectable uveal melanoma.

Novadip Biosciences was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in March 2021 for regenerative bone product NVD003 to treat rare bone diseases.

Scope of the Report

Market Size in 2021 USD 10.23 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.3% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021

Key Market Players:

Kolon TissueGene Inc.

PHARMICELL Co. Ltd

Anterogen co., ltd.

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Vericel Corporation

Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Danaher corporation

NuVasive, inc.

smith & nephew

Osiris therapeutics, inc

tameika cell technologies, inc.

Other major Players

By Use-Type

Research-use

Clinical-use

By Therapy Type

Autologous Therapies

Allogenic Therapies

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the CAGR for the global cell therapy market in 2019?

Who is the dominant player in the cell therapy market, and why?

What are the driving forces of cell therapy?

What region will be the leader in cell therapy?

What are the top trends in the cell therapy market?

What is the growth % and market value of emerging countries?

Which region holds the largest share of Cell Therapy Market?

