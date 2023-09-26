First Four Seasons Yacht at the Caribbean and Mediterranean

Four Seasons, luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd. and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri are working on new Four Seasons Yachts venture.

Setting sail in late 2025, the inaugural Yacht will be the first in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet. With a signed contract for the construction of the second Four Seasons vessel with Fincantieri to be delivered in late November 2026, this second vessel’s order is worth more than EUR 400 million.

The first Four Seasons Yacht features 95 suites with custom design, focused on removing barriers between guests, the sea, and their surroundings.

Priority access to reserve Yacht voyages is being distributed by invitation-only. A dedicated private client service division has been created with an elite team of personal yacht consultants, committed to delivering on the personalized service.