First Four Seasons Yacht at the Caribbean and Mediterranean

9 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
First Four Seasons Yacht at the Caribbean and Mediterranean
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Four Seasons, luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd. and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri are working on new Four Seasons Yachts venture.

Setting sail in late 2025, the inaugural Yacht will be the first in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet. With a signed contract for the construction of the second Four Seasons vessel with Fincantieri to be delivered in late November 2026, this second vessel’s order is worth more than EUR 400 million.

The first Four Seasons Yacht features 95 suites with custom design, focused on removing barriers between guests, the sea, and their surroundings.

Priority access to reserve Yacht voyages is being distributed by invitation-only. A dedicated private client service division has been created with an elite team of personal yacht consultants, committed to delivering on the personalized service.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

