FEMA is setting up in Hawaii

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and U. S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell will travel to Hawaii today to meet with state and local officials regarding ongoing response and recovery efforts following the devastating wildfires that have recently impacted the state.

FEMA announced yesterday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Hawaii to supplement local recovery efforts on the islands.

As the wildfires in Hawaii continue to cause damage to homes and public property, FEMA urges residents and tourists to remain vigilant and take immediate action to stay safe. Anyone on the islands should closely monitor emergency alerts and heed the instructions of local officials.