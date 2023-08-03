Dublin Airport Ordered to Cut Night Flights

Dublin Airport in Ireland was instructed to cut back on the number of planes that take off at night from its new north runway. This is because the airport broke the rules of its planning permission.

Since it opened last August, the runway has been the source of a lot of noise complaints from locals, many of whom were surprised to find that their houses were in the flight path.

The airport is run by a semi-State body called DAA.

When the airport got permission for the new runway, the number of planes between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. couldn’t be more than 65 on average each night.